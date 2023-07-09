Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,433 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.