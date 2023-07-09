Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,887 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $286.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

