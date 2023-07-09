Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $198.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.36. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

