Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

