ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $560,850.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $552.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,247,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

