Shaler Alias Sells 200,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,570,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Shaler Alias sold 139,326 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,046,338.26.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.

Repay Stock Up 2.3 %

RPAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $771.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.01. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 234,413 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Repay by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,806,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

