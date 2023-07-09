SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 1.7 %

SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. SIGNA Sports United has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

