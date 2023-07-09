Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.94. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.