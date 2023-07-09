SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $131,088.72 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $131,088.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $111,328.70.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $209.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

