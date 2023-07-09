Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,775 ($22.53) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,650 ($20.94).

Smiths Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,580 ($20.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,652.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,682.27. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,397 ($17.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,807 ($22.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 193 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($21.42) per share, for a total transaction of £3,257.84 ($4,134.84). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

