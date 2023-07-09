Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

SMFKY stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

