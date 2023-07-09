SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in SP Plus by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $1,958,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

