SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
SP Plus Stock Performance
SP stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $40.63.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
