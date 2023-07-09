Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Spark Networks worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of LOV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

LOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

