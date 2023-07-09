SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,787 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

