SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

