SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after buying an additional 221,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,533,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after buying an additional 45,418 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,505,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

