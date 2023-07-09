Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPPI. JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.96 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 253,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

Featured Stories

