Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Price Performance

Shares of Spok stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.