Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $514,192.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 254,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,669,174.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

