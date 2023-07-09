Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Trading Up 4%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 172,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 467,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 204.40%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Power stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.09% of Spruce Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.
