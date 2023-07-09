Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Trading Up 4%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 172,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 467,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Spruce Power Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 204.40%.

In other news, CEO Christian S. Fong purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,586,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan J. Ledecky acquired 39,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $31,751.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christian S. Fong acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,586,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,489.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 126,417 shares of company stock worth $100,506 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Power stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.09% of Spruce Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

