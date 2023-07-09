SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,707,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 609,175 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $86,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 5.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SSRM opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $314.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

