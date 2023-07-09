Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 970 ($12.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.30) to GBX 880 ($11.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 930.83 ($11.81).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

LON:STAN opened at GBX 673.60 ($8.55) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 651.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 669.58. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.15). The company has a market capitalization of £18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Standard Chartered

About Standard Chartered

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £103,466.07 ($131,318.78). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

