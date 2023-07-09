Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

