Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

