Stephens Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,502.38 and a beta of 1.92. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 317,623 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

