StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.10. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

