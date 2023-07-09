StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

(Free Report)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

