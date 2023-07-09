StockNews.com Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Buy

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.