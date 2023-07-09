StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE BSAC opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $477.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
