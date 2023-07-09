StockNews.com Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Sell

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,986.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

