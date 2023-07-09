StockNews.com Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Hold

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57. General Mills has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

