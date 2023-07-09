StockNews.com Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Hold

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.3 %

LOGI stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $68.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Logitech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

