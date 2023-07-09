StockNews.com Downgrades Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Buy

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

