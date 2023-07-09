StockNews.com Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Hold

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

SAR stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

