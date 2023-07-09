StockNews.com Downgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Sell

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

NYSE TREX opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $4,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

