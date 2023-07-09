StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Atento stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Atento has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Get Atento alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.