StockNews.com Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Hold

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 4.0 %

BHB opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

