StockNews.com Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Hold

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
BHB opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.11.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
