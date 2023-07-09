StockNews.com Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to “Strong-Buy”

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Belden Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $95.58 on Friday. Belden has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Belden

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,082,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

