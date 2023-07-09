StockNews.com Upgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to “Buy”

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $64.26 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.