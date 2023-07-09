StockNews.com Upgrades ITT (NYSE:ITT) to Strong-Buy

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

