StockNews.com Upgrades Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) to Buy

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $339.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $351.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.