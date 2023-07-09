StockNews.com Upgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Sell

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $200.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $305,217 over the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 658.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

