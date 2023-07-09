Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of STRT opened at $19.00 on Friday. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Strattec Security by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

