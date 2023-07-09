Successful Portfolios LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

