Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,472,860 shares of company stock worth $69,971,645 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

