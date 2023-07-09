Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 0.6 %

SUP stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Superior Industries International news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $61,951.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,809 shares in the company, valued at $711,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at $20,984,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $61,951.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,809 shares in the company, valued at $711,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,831 shares of company stock worth $215,760. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

