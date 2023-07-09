TD Securities Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cormark cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.71.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$11.38 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.11. The firm has a market cap of C$452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.91.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

