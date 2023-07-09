TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,724 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,060,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,919,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

