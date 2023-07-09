Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
Shares of TNK opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
