Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

